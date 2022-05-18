Osoyoos is looking for public input as it begins drawing up an active transportation plan.
The town on Wednesday released an online survey to help gather feedback for the plan, which will “provide strategic direction for an active transportation network that is equitable and accessible for people of all ages and abilities.”
To date, the work has highlighted a few roadblocks, such as a discontinuous cycling network, a lack of sidewalks and the need for improvements to Highway 3.
The survey is most easily accessed via the town’s website, www.osoyoos.ca.