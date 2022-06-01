Have you ever wanted to be a school board trustee?
Okanagan Skaha School District is hosting a two-hour seminar for potential candidates Wednesday, June 22 at the ICM building, beginning at 5 p.m.
The job of a trustee and election procedures will be reviewed.
Trustee Dave Stathers recommended that potential candidates speak with existing trustees about the job.
“We can share the good, the bad and the ugly… although it’s mostly good,” Stathers said.
Related to the Oct. 15 municipal election, secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante was appointed chief electoral officer and Crystal Ozaraci as executive assistant.
Elections, on average, cost the board about $25,000, which includes about $13,000 in advertising.
A second seminar, closer to the election date, will be offered.