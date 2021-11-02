COVID-19 outbreaks at two Penticton long-term care facilities have not grown in the last week, according to fresh data from Interior Health.
As of late Tuesday, there had been a total of 41 cases reported at Village by the Station. The virus had infected 27 residents and 14 staffers, plus killed three people.
Meanwhile, there had been a total of 12 cases at Haven Hill Care Centre. The virus had infected 10 residents and two staffers, plus claimed one life.
As of late Monday, the two facilities were among 22 long-term care centres in B.C. with an active COVID-19 outbreak.
The worst outbreak in the region is at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, where the virus had infected 70 people – 55 residents and 15 staffers – and killed 17.