Keremeos firefighters were more careful than usual Sunday as a wildfire took root near a natural gas pipeline.
The report of a wildfire near Daly Drive in Cawston arrived just before 1 p.m.
Keremeos fire Chief Jordy Boscha couldn’t be reached for comment Monday but told another news outlet a brush fire burned into a stand of cottonwood trees under which the pipeline is buried, triggering concerns about a potential explosion.
That prompted a call to FortisBC, which sent a technician to help locate the line and come up with a plan of attack.
FortisBC in a statement Monday downplayed the potential risk of an explosion.
“Transmission lines are made of steel and are quite deep so there was no danger to our infrastructure,” said the company.