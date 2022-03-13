VICTORIA — British Columbia is making room to accommodate potentially thousands fleeing Ukraine as Russia’s invasion pushes further into the country, says Premier John Horgan.
Horgan said Friday he met with Ukrainian community leaders and spoke earlier with refugee settlement agencies and some faith groups about plans to meet housing, health and transition needs of war refugees.
The number of people from Ukraine who might come to B.C. is not known, but it could be tens of thousands, the premier said.
“There is a sense that the European offer, the refugee and settlement offers in Europe are so inviting that many, many Ukrainians will stay on the continent,” said Horgan.
He added people may want to stay close to home in case the conflict ends.
“There’s a long, long list of needs that we’re assembling right now and preparing for, but until we know who’s coming, it’s really hard to pinpoint just where we’re going to focus most our attention,” he said.
Horgan said Canada’s premiers discussed organizing a countrywide effort to welcome refugees from Ukraine earlier this week.
B.C.’s Ukrainian community leaders said housing will be the top issue for arrivals and discussions are underway to possibly use rooms at ski hills and university campuses, or in churches and people’s homes as refuge for those who have left Ukraine.
Horgan said the government is also looking at the need for translation services and trauma counselling.
“We all stand ready to open our hearts and our homes to the refugees who might be coming, but there are challenges,” he said. “Women and children are likely to be the bulk of the people coming to B.C.”
Canada has the world’s third-largest population of people with Ukrainian ancestry, because the Prairie provinces and B.C. historically welcomed waves of immigrants from Ukraine, Horgan said.
The B.C. government will provide a telephone line for people to offer help or services to those arriving from Ukraine, he said.
“There is much that needs to be done and there are a variety of ways that you can help,” Horgan said.
B.C. halted the importation and sale of Russian liquor products last month and gave $1 million to the Red Cross in support of the people of Ukraine.
The province is working with the federal government and will support whatever sanctions Canada imposes to help condemn Russian actions, Horgan said.