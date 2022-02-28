A 23-year-old Oliver man walked away without injuries – and his truck – after crashing into a power pole while impaired on Friday night.
First responders were called out just after 11 p.m. to a report of a pickup truck hitting a pole on Highway 97 near Road 13.
Police say no injuries were reported, but the truck suffered extensive front-end damage. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days, while its owner was issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
The highway was closed for several hours while a crew from Fortis repaired the damaged power lines, which fell over the road.