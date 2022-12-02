The Okanagan Fest of Ale returns on April 14 & 15, 2023 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Featuring beer, cider, tasty food and live entertainment, the festival has something for everyone 19+.
“We are looking forward to going back to our home at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for our 26th edition and celebrate craft beer, cider and mead from British Columbia on April 14-15, 2023. With the positive response from our attendees at the outdoor event last May, we are planning a hybrid model, where we will utilize both indoor and outdoor spaces offered at the PTCC and plan to expand our usual outdoor space” said Simon St Laurent, President of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.
Tickets are now on sale. The early bird ticket price is starting at just $35 + fees + taxes for single day and $50 + fees + taxes for the two-day. Early bird pricing will continue until February 28 and then it’s going up. You can purchase at festofale.ca and get some Christmas shopping done for the beer lover in your life.
“We are realigning with one of the pillars of our mission statement, in having a festival in the shoulder season to encourage patrons to experience the renowned Okanagan hospitality. Our not-for-profit beer festival has always been well received and we are proud of the reputation it has gathered over the past quarter of a century.”
The FOA has donated over $750,000 to local charities and organizations and looks forward to donating proceeds to local charities next year