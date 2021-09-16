Friday, Sept. 17
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner: liver & onions or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and corn, $8, 5-7 p.m., takeout available, proceeds to charity
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland’s new art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays,
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French conversations, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• The Lloyd Gallery at 18 Colourful Front Street presents, “Our Beautiful Okanagan,” a solo exhibition of watercolours and oils by Nel Witteman, Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. through until Sept. 23
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. For details: 250-493-2111.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Summerland Ornamental Gardens Fall Online Plant Sale continues, email orders to: friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Dear Evan Hansen,” based on the Tony Award-winning musical. Plus: “Free Guy,” “Malignant,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings,” “After We Fall,” “Copshop,” “Cry Macho.”
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles ladies auxiliary annual yard sale, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1197 Main Street (corner of Calgary Ave. and Main St.)
• Opening at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club, an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other new displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents Jason Scott in “Forever Diamond,” a celebration of the music of Neil Diamond, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), $30 per ticket, phone: 250-492-2949 (dinner available for $10).
• Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton branch launches its 85th report, featuring articles and stories from the Okanagan and Similkameen, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (between lottery booth and Save-On), 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., prices start at $3.50, proceeds to charity
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with Kyle Anderson, 4 p.m.
• Special presentation at the Oliver Theatre: “Parvaaz: The Journey,” directed by Gurbir Singh Grewal, Saturday and Sunday only at 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
• Summerland Farmers and Crafters Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Outdoor market at Phantom Creek Estate Winery, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Brian Sanders, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Weaving workshop with Emily Mason, Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., $70 (members) and $80 (non-members), all supplies included
Monday, Sept. 20
• Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., for up-to-date results and coverage after the polls close, visit The Herald’s website: pentictonherald.ca