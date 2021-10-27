Oliver is buying its own episode of a popular Canadian history podcast.
Council at its meeting this week approved spending $250 to commission an episode of “Canadian History Ehx,” which is produced by Alberta man Craig Baird.
In a pitch letter, Baird claimed to average 50,000 to 80,000 downloads per month by focusing on the history – good and bad – of small towns across Western Canada. There are currently 100 episodes available for free through Apple Podcasts.
Oliver will split the cost with the 100X100 Committee, which was formed to shine light on the town’s relationship with its Indigenous neighbours through its first 100 years of existence.
“Anything that sells our community for that cheap of price I think is worthwhile,” said Mayor Martin Johansen.