Penticton is losing another gem to Kelowna.
The city announced Thursday that fire Chief Larry Watkinson has handed in his resignation and accepted a job with the Kelowna Fire Department starting June 26.
“Calm under pressure, Larry was a reassuring figure when emergencies struck and provided residents with confidence in our city’s abilities to meet the challenges that arose,” said city manager Donny van Dyk in a press release.
“It’s never easy seeing good people move on but this is the right decision for Larry and his family. A testament to his leadership is that he leaves the PFD in a stronger position for whomever succeeds him in the chief’s chair.”
Deputy Chief Rob Trousdell will be elevated to the top job while the search for Watkinson’s replacement is underway.
Watkinson assumed his duties in Penticton in January 2016 after two years as fire chief in Mission.
He soon endeared himself to the department and community by initiating a $70,000 fundraising drive to purchase a new rescue boat that’s permanently moored in Okanagan Lake.
Watkinson also found himself in demand from the BC Wildfire Service, which periodically seconded him during fire season, and devoted his personal time to volunteering as a search-and-rescue technician in disaster zones around the world with the assistance of his dog, Sam.