Vernon Mounties are not to blame for drunk woman injuring her eye during an arrest, an investigation has determined.
The Independent Investigations Office looked into a pair of Dec. 12, 2020, arrests. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance complaint at an extremely filthy apartment, occupied by three drunk people.
The woman complained that as police escorted her out of the apartment while she was handcuffed, they pushed her “down towards the ground” in her kitchen. She referred to a garbage can, implying that’s where she’d hit her head.
The apartment was described by one officer as “some of the worst living conditions I’ve ever seen” with items, including beer and cooking oil, spilled on the floor and counters, and barely any room to walk.
All three officers on the scene described the woman deliberately going limp and falling forward as she was being escorted out. One described it as a tactic police have seen before, IIO director Ronald J. MacDonald wrote in his report.
The woman was arrested after “she started freaking out, yelling and screaming and flailing around,” an officer was quoted in the report as saying.
“They had her in handcuffs, she was up against the counter ... it’s really tight in there and there is stuff all over the place and you can barely walk ... when they were trying to get her out of the kitchen she just kinda went deadweight. Like, just stopped walking and slumped down. And at that point ... she just hit her face off the garbage can in the kitchen,” the Mountie continued.
MacDonald found the three Mounties’ versions of the events were consistent while the woman did not have a clear recollection of events
“She was (even by her own account) angry and uncooperative with police. Once she was in handcuffs and being walked out of the apartment, there was no reason for (the police officer) to suddenly and gratuitously push her down to the floor, and it appears unlikely that he did.
“The officers’ descriptions of the fall are consistent with each other.
“Intransigence on (the woman’s) part, perhaps in combination with the cluttered and confined conditions in the kitchen and the state of the floor, is the most likely cause of the fall and the injury,” the report concluded.
One of the men in the apartment was hiding in a bedroom because he was under a court order not to be with the woman if he was drinking. He was also arrested.
“Police had been called to the residence multiple times for domestic disturbances,” the report said.