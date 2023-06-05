Presented by the Summerland Community Arts Council, the gallery show Hiking With-In Arizona by artist Dawn Emerson opens Thursday and runs through July 21 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland.
A reception will be held on opening night, June 8, from 7-9 p.m.
After raising four children, Emerson went back to university to pursue her dream to be an artist. She completed both her Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Education degrees and is now a full- time artist living in Summerland.
She portrays the natural environment of both man and nature through her art.
Her fresh individual style creates paintings that come alive with an energetic and unique presence.
Over the years, she has led numerous art projects for elementary school children. In recognition she won the Okanagan Arts Educator Award in 2011.
Emerson recently joined Awesome Arts, a program sponsored by the Arts Council dedicated to providing fine arts opportunities for adults with diverse disabilities.