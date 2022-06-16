Rural homeowners are encouraged to apply for $500 grants to help guard their properties using FireSmart techniques.
A limited number of grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis in the nine electoral areas under the jurisdiction of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
There are four steps involved in obtaining a grant:
Step 1: Book your free FireSmart assessment at www.firesmart.rdos.bc.ca. A wildfire mitigation specialist will come to your home, answer your questions and prepare a list of recommendations specifically for your property.
Step 2: Take actions on your property, with before-and-after photos to show your progress. After this is completed, you will receive a FireSmart certificate, which can be shared with insurance providers to potentially reduce rates.
Step 3: Complete a quick FireSmart 101 online course.
Step 4: Apply for your $500 rebate. This may be used to cover your own labour, hired contractors or expenses for materials.
For further details, visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.