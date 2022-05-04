The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed a small poultry flock in the Central Kootenays has tested positive for the avian flu.
The infected premises has been placed under quarantine and producers within a 12-kilometre radius of the positive test results have been notified.
Earlier this week, a backyard poultry flock in Kelowna was confirmed to have the avian flu.
The H5N1 avian influenza virus is described as highly pathogenic, meaning it can cause severe illness and death in birds, according to a CFIA fact sheet.
Owners of small or backyard flocks are urged to be vigilant and have appropriate preventative measures in place. Measures include eliminating or reducing opportunities for poultry to encounter wild birds, reducing human access to the flock, and increased cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization of all things (including clothing and footwear) when entering areas where flocks are housed.
Small and backyard flock owners with general inquiries should call the Small and Backyard Flock Permitting Hotline at 604-855-8255.
The Ministry of Agriculture provides diagnostic services for commercial and small-flock poultry. Call 1-800-661-9903 to report unexplained poultry illnesses or mortalities.
The avian flu was also recently reported at a North Okanagan farm.
Additionally, seven wild birds that died between April 20-27 have tested positive for H5 strains of avian influenza.
The seven include three snow geese and one Canada goose in the Vanderhoof area, and individual bald eagles from Lac la Hache (near 100 Mile House), Bowen Island and Vancouver. These cases follow a similar finding in a bald eagle in Delta this month, and one in Vancouver in February.