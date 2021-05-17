With the Penticton byelection now officially underway and Herald managing editor James Miller running as one of 10 candidates, I’d like to take this opportunity to update readers on our approach to covering the proceedings.
Miller is now on a five-week leave of absence that will span the entire campaign period.
For the duration of the campaign, reporter Joe Fries will serve as acting managing editor of The Herald. Fries held a similar position from 2018-20 while Miller was at the Kelowna Daily Courier and I’m confident Fries can impartially lead our paper through the byelection. All of our byelection coverage will be handled by freelancers under the direction of Fries.
You will notice some differences in the layout and content of The Herald during the next five weeks as we will be producing a Valley-wide edition Tuesday through Friday, in addition to Saturday, with expanded regional coverage in addition to our local news.
Shannon Huggard
GM, Penticton Herald