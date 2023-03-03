The 27th Annual Home and Reno Show presented by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan and the Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre begins today (Saturday, March 4, 2023) at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The $5 admission includes a chance to win a $1,500 Napoleon barbecue provided by Fortis BC and a $2,000 blinds and closets package provided by Skyview.
Community partners and sponsors include Penticton Duradek, Move Radio and Penticton Western News.
“We are so excited to be back in action for Penticton’s 27th Annual Home Show with 90 exhibitors in the home and renovation industry on site to answer all your house related questions,” said CHBA South Okanagan’s executive officer Sarah Taylor.
“This year, we have a lot of CHBA members represented as well which gives you the reassurance, you’re hiring a professional. We’re seeing green trends continue, with innovative energy solutions, environmentally friendly products and ideas.”
Many of the exhibitors at the two-day event, which continues Sunday, are local.
Today’s “Ask the Expert” sessions feature representatives from Gardenworks (11 a.m.) and Bartlett Tree Experts (1 p.m.).
Additionally, a fundraising breakfast for SOWINS will be held Sunday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for $5.
“We had a lot of fun doing this last year for an incredible cause and we are looking forward to building on it this year and raising more money for the South Okanagan Women In Need Society once again,” Taylor said.
The show runs today from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and resumes Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 (cash only) at the door.
More information on the show is available at: chbaso.org/penticton_home_show.htm