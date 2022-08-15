A pair of workshops planned for Wednesday will give Penticton residents a timely lesson in emergency preparedness.
Staged by members of Penticton Emergency Support Services, the Penticton Fire Department and its FireSmart program, the sessions will help community members prepare for emergencies like wildfires, landslides and flooding.
Topics will include: creating household emergency plan, insurance coverage, emergency support services and FireSmart principles. Participants will have a chance to win emergency kits valued at $60.
Sessions start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the city’s emergency reception centre at 199 Ellis St. Pre-registration is required by calling 250-490-2400 or visiting www.penticton.ca/emworkshopaugust2022.