BRKN LOVE, a Toronto-based rock quartet, has been announced as the opening act for Steel Panther on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The Toronto-based band is best known for the songs River, Like a Drug and Dead Weight. The band includes lead vocalists and guitarist Justin Benlolo, guitarist Kyle Duke, drummer Russell Holzman and bass player Nick Katz.
Tickets for the show are $50 plus tax and applicable service charges and available from the SOEC box office or online at: valleyfirsttix.com