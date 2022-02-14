A verbal confrontation between a small group of trucker convoy supporters outside Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver Friday afternoon did not result in any arrests.
According to Oliver RCMP, the small group stayed off school property. A video of an interaction between a female protester and students went viral over the weekend. In the video, several racial slurs were made.
“Whenever you have adults confronting minors, there’s no winning, especially when the one side considers they’re right” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said Monday.
Wrigglesworth is concerned that SOSS is located directly beside an elementary school.
Wrigglesworth will be reaching out to leaders in the First Nation and Indo Canadian communities today. Police will also remain in contact with school administrators.
Wrigglesworth said police were never called to the high school. However, an off-duty officer observed the situation and contacted RCMP headquarters. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the protesters.