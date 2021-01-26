After being thrust into the digital era by the pandemic, Summerland council is embracing the expanded use to technology to broadcast its meetings.
The group voted unanimously Monday to spend $74,000 on a new audio-visual system for council chambers that will include three automated video cameras, a sound mixer and wireless microphones for staff and elected officials.
The purchase will be covered by the $2.7-million COVID-19 restart grant the district received last year from the B.C. government.
“This is one of the things that I think the COVID funding is a really good use for, and hopefully it will help people at home be able to hear us better and see us better,” said Coun. Erin Trainer.
Prior to the pandemic, Summerland council meetings could only be viewed in person or during a later rebroadcast on Shaw TV. After the pandemic, the district began streaming most meetings online and posting the recordings to YouTube, albeit with poor sound and video quality.