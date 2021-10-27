Amateur crime fighters in Oliver are getting some digital back-up.
Town councillors this week gave Oliver Crime Watch permission to outfit its vehicle with a dash camera.
“I think its just for their own personal safety. Should any incidents arise they’ll have video of that,” explained Coun. Aimee Grice, who chairs the town’s Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee.
Crime Watch has 20 to 30 volunteers who each give three hours per month to patrol the town and outlying areas to deter unlawful activity, which gets reported to police. The group also operates the Speed Watch program, which helps slow down motorists in 10 to 15 locations, mainly around schools and parks.