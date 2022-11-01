Julius Bloomfield will be officially sworn in tonight as Penticton’s new mayor and then immediately chair his first meeting.
The six councillors who were also elected Oct. 15 will be sworn in, too, by provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash at 6 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The public is welcome to attend.
Just two items are on the agenda for the meeting: appointments for acting mayor duties and appointments to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Penticton.
Based on population growth recorded in the 2021 census, Penticton is now entitled to five seats on the RDOS board.
The outgoing council in May passed a new policy that requires one of those seats be held by the mayor and the others offered to councillors in the order they placed in the election, meaning the top finishers get first crack at the RDOS positions, which paid about $17,000 each in 2021.