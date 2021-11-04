An outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park in Penticton, beginning at 11 a.m.
Organizer/emcee Ronald Bannister said people should arrive about 15 minutes before the ceremony. Masks are mandatory and social distancing must be observed. Those who are unable to stand for a long period of time should bring a lawn chair.
The traditional indoor service at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre is cancelled again this year due to provincial health mandates. (In recent years, prior to the COVID pandemic, both an outdoor and indoor ceremony were offered in Penticton.)
The ceremony is expected to last less than 30 minutes. In addition to the laying of the wreaths, Legion Padre John Briscall is coming out of retirement to lead the benediction and prayer.
Meanwhile, the poppy drive is in full swing under the direction of poppy chair Bob Sudbury. Poppy boxes are available at various outlets across the city, including Penticton City Hall. Look for cadets this weekend at major shopping outlets.