Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses and offering support in the wake of an incident that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Kelowna woman Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 morning.
Media relations officer Michael Gauthier confirmed the death of the woman who was struck by a semi-trailer truck in the westbound HOV lane of the highway at Gordon Drive.
“Information from the investigation states the woman was crossing northbound on foot at the intersection against the crosswalk indicator when she was first struck by a semi-trailer truck in the westbound HOV lane,” Gauthier said in a media release. “The woman was immediately taken to Kelowna General Hospital where she was confirmed to have succumbed to her injuries.”
The incident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 97 for much of the afternoon as police and other agencies investigated the incident.
The B.C. Coroners Office has taken over the investigation.
In the release, Gauthier asked anyone who had video evidence of the incident who has yet to speak to police to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with referencee to file number 2023-8978.
As well, anyone who witness the incident as is in need of support is advised to contact Central Okanagan RCMP
victim services at 250-470-6242.