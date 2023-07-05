An inadvertent clerical error by a staff member at the District of Summerland only added fuel to the fire of a few local residents upset by Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer’s travel expenses during a trip to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities conference last fall.
Council recently re-approved the Statement of Financial Information report at the June 26 public meeting after it was discovered by staff that a “minor allocation error” had been made within the report of council expenditures.
“We caught it before the deadline and we just need council’s approval on the updated version,” said chief administrative officer Graham Statt in a note to council members.
The clerical error involved having roughly $600 in expenses assigned to veteran councillor Richard Barkwill switched over to Trainer for her gas mileage to Whistler and back.
It was revealed in a recent Herald article that Trainer was not offering any apologies for bringing her three young children, who were aged four, three and 11 months at the time of the conference, along with her mother and husband, to the conference. She had claimed close to $2,300 in expenses to attend the conference, the vast majority to pay for a larger suite to accommodate herself and her family.
The additional $600 in gas mileage expenses, brings her total travel expenses to the UBCM conference to roughly $2,900.
Former mayor Toni Boot and Statt claimed expenses of just over $900 for the conference.
Trainer, who is now in her third full term as a Summerland councillor, said she was upset a handful of local residents are attempting to damage her reputation by complaining publicly about her decision to bring her three kids, including a baby she was nursing, and her husband and mother, to attend the UBCM conference.
Trainer said she “worked her butt off” during the entire UBCM conference and has no misgivings about bringing the five to Whistler.
“I’ve brought my children before (to previous UBCM conferences), because they were nursing at the time or they were very young,” she said. “This year, I needed to bring my Mom with me so she could watch them while I attended all the meetings.
“It was far from a family vacation, as some people have alleged. It was a lot of work for my Mom, and she can attest to that.”
She informed Statt before the trip of the arrangements.
“I asked if I could book a larger room, so I can accommodate my children, who I needed to bring with me as a mother and as an elected official. And I needed my mother to come as well, so she could watch my children while I’m in meetings.”
Statt said staff and councillors attending the conference used their own cars and are entitled to claim mileage and a mistake was made, strictly by coincidence, relating to Trainer’s mileage expenses.
“The mileage associated with deputy mayor Trainer was accidentally coded by staff to Coun. Barkwill,” said Statt. “What we had to do is amend the Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) to move that $600 amount back out of Coun. Barkwill’s reported amount and back into deputy mayor Trainer’s reported amounts.”
The clerical error was actually reported by Trainer following the conference, said Statt.
“It was the deputy mayor herself, upon further review,who said to me it doesn’t appear that my mileage had been recorded properly,” he said. “She knew she had been gotten reimbursed for it. It was coded for a different councillor.”
This incident was “simple human error” and quickly corrected, said Statt.
The old Irish proverb Murphy’s Law, that suggests anything that can go wrong often will, seems to be at play here, said Statt.
“This hasn’t happened in the past, so I don’t think it’s reflective of a problematic process,” he said. “Of course Murphy’s law dictates that is something is going to happen, it’s going to happen in this situation.”
Holmes said Trainer properly followed all guidelines and procedures before, during and after the conference and should not be criticized for bringing her young children and mother to look after them.
“The last three councils have had young mothers on them,” he said. “We’re proud to be a diverse council and not too many councils in this province can boast that. Not many have had women giving birth as young councillors. That’s something to be proud of.
“Working mothers are often expected to work as if they don’t have children and they’re expected to raise children as if they don’t work. It’s an almost impossible standard.
“You either make accommodations for that and allow people to fulfill their duties, or you have these homogenous councils of retired people.”
Keith Lacey is an independent freelance journalist who resides in Penticton.