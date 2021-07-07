Special programming is planned at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos to celebrate World Snake Day on July 16.
The program will feature presentations from the centre’s snake biologist on the seven species of snakes in the area, plus a tour of the lab and equipment demonstrations.
The centre has also produced new information pamphlets to help people learn to live with rattlesnakes that reside in the South Okanagan.
“These documents are designed to raise awareness for these threatened reptiles among residents and tourists and to provide effective solutions for their conservation. The documents will serve as tools for everyone in the South Okanagan to learn more about snakes, the threats they are facing, and the ways in which we can help protect them,” said the centre in a press release.
“The places that people work and play in the South Okanagan Valley overlap with snake ranges; we need to learn and encourage people to respect and to coexist with snakes.”
The schedule for July 16 includes a guided interpretive walk at 10 a.m., followed by presentations at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and an open house after that.
For more information, visit www.nkmipdesert.com or call 1-888-495-8555.