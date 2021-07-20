Tuesday, July 20
• Penticton City Council meets in person, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, committee of the whole at 1 p.m. with regular council to follow; to view agenda or to watch online: penticton.ca (a gallery will be accommodated)
• “Our Living Languages, First Peoples' Voices in British Columbia,” now showing at Penticton Museum & Archives
• NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m. (PT), Game 6 in best-of-seven final
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• “Imagine” at the Summerland Community Arts Council, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13211 Henry Ave., or visit the show online at: summerlandarts.com
• Robyn Lake solo exhibition, “Zen and the Art of Painting Okanagan Landscapes,” at The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., book online: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for additional details on attractions visit: locolanding.com
• Cascades Casino Penticton has reopened, but with some restrictions, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday/Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7, through Thursday: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG); “The Forever Purge,” (14A); “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” “Old,” “Black Widow,” (PG, in 2D and 3D); air conditioning; visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, “The Conjuring,” (Tuesday-Wednesday only); “The Boss Baby 2: Family Business,” (Friday through Sunday).
Wednesday, July 21
• Naramata Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
• Interior Health drop-in COVID immunization clinic, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Skaha Lake beach for people born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.
• Acrylic Paint Pouring with Carla O’Bee, Penticton Art Gallery, 6:30 p.m., $60 (members), $65 (non-members), all supplies included, call 250-493-2928
Thursday, July 22
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, board and committee meetings, 9 a.m., 101 Martin Street, for agenda visit: rdos.bc.ca
• NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (PT), Game 7 in best-of-seven final, if necessary
Friday, July 23
• Games of the XXXII Olympiad (Tokyo 2020) begin, opening ceremonies and torch lighting, 4 a.m. (PT, CBC, Sportsnet, TSN).
• 97 South Song Sessions, a live show you don’t want to miss, featuring Maddison Krebs, Dave Rave, Jessica Mitchell, Gord Bamford, The Nichols, Bryan Potvin, Alan Frew, Neil Osborne, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 8 p.m. purchase online: 97southsongsessions.com/tickets
• Blue City performs on The Barking Parrot patio, ages 19 and older, 5-8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Friday night dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
• 97 South Song Sessions, second of two nights, featuring Maddison Krebs, Dave Rave, Jessica Mitchell, Gord Bamford, The Nichols, Bryan Potvin, Alan Frew, Neil Osborne, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 8 p.m. purchase online: 97southsongsessions.com/tickets
• Huichol Yarn Painting with Carla O’Bee, Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., $20, call 250-493-2928
• B.C. Fresh Talent summer concert series, free local music, outside Blenz Coffee on Main Street, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with “Jay” and “T-Mazimo”
• “Chrisman in July” at Lucky’s Pet Supply, 2100 Main Street, Santa arrives at noon, photos by donation for Critteraid, “pupcake” eating contest starts at 10 a.m., to register your pup, contact the store
• Blue City Trio performs on The Barking Parrot patio, ages 19 and over, 5-8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. music with Buzz Byer
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Saturday burgers and fries, noon – 4 p.m., 1197 Main Street, proceeds to local charities
Sunday, July 25
• Poetry slam and open mic at Penticton Art Gallery, doors open at 6 p.m., musicians, storytellers, poets, original content only, thre-minute limit, for more details email: nathanshakes@yahoo.com or visit the Art Gallery's website
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m., potential vendors call Shirley Larose at: 250-493-6604
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale Club
• Live acoustic background music at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
Submit your events: editor@pentictonherald.ca