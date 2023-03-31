John Gowland is in a good mood. He just picked up a box of vintage rock records to add to his collection of 8,000 rock, jazz, blues and country records. Some of these will be cleaned and priced, then put up for sale at the Kelowna Music Collectors Show on April 2, 2023.
The huge sale, featuring over 20,000 records, CDs, and tapes takes place at the Ukrainian Church Hall, 1091 Coronation Ave. at the corner of Coronation Avenue and Gordon Drive.
Records have made a tremendous resurgence in the last 10 years and are now outselling CDs.
“The sound of a record playing on the turntable has so much more detail and warmth compared to digitally sourced music. Nostalgia also plays a big part in people’s renewed attraction to records,” he says.
The Kelowna Music Collectors Show is a great way to either break into the record collecting game or to add to your existing collection.
Door prizes will be given every hour, including rock posters, records, and gift certificates.
The event is 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023.