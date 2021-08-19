The federal Liberals now have a candidate in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.
According to the party's website, Ken Robertson will carry the Liberal banner in the Sept. 20 federal election.
According to local riding association president Bob Nicholson, Robertson is a member of the Neskonlith Indian Band, near Chase. A married father of four, three of his children are on the autism spectrum and he's been a vocal advocate for autistic children and their families for many years.
"We're very excited with our candidate," Nicholson said. "He is an individual who has pressed forward for many years on issues such as reconciliation with our First Nation, climate change and other environmental issues - all which are a big part of the Liberals' platform. Ken has also been a strong advocate for off-reserve native people as well as for autistic kids and providing services and education."
Robertson will be available Sunday afternoon from noon until 3 p.m. at The Peach on Lakeshore Drive for anyone who would like to meet him.
In 2019, Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk finished third with 17.2% of the vote, a sharp drop from the 28% she collected in the 2015 election.
Meanwhile, the Penticton Herald will be presenting its traditional candidate forum on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Complete details will be available at a later time. It's expected to be a live online event with a limited audience.