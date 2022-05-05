Lindalie Dansereau typically enjoys checking her lottery tickets while enjoying her morning coffee, and this particular time, the first sip tasted extra rich after discovering she scored $1-million from the April 6, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“I had set the ticket aside and checked it while having coffee one morning,” she recalled of the day she discovered the win. “I had to read the numbers twice. I was stunned!”
Dansereau couldn’t wait to tell her husband the good news.
“I told him, ‘I think I won’ and he thought it was a late April Fools’ joke. Next, I called our kids to share the news with them and they were so excited!”
Dansereau says the realization of her win hasn’t quite sunk in and she hasn’t celebrated just yet.
“It still doesn’t feel real. I’m still stunned.”
The millionaire has some travel plans brewing and will also gift some of her prize to her husband and kids.
“I’m so excited. I can really enjoy retirement now,” she added.
The Summerland resident purchased her ticket from the IGA on Prairie Valley Road and was at home when she discovered she won big.
In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.
Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). Anyone can win, and #YouCouldBeNext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories online. Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million.
