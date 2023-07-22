Smile of the Day

Longtime coffee buddies, from left, Hugo Deuschle, Garth Stevenson and Warren Lee are all smiles at their neighbourhood Tim Horton’s — event at 5:30 in the morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton 'castle' flops on NY stage
- Sokana sells out in 3 days
- 48-slip dock denied in Trout Creek
- House-wrecking landslide still shrouded in mystery
- Biking buddies press on with fundraiser for fallen friend
- 33-lot residential project going to public hearing
- Summerland condo developer eyeing wine village
- Fire, slightly north of Naramata
- Okanagan Lake the deadliest in B.C.
- Missing teenager found safe
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- CF Montreal salvages win after beating Pumas 4-2 in Leagues Cup penalties
- Cheyenne Knight, Elizabeth Szokol hold on to win LPGA Tour’s lone team event
- Rodgers grabs Barracuda Championship lead at Tahoe Mountain Club
- Survivors, mourners gather in Toronto to mark five years since Danforth shooting
- Mariners score 5 in seventh, rally past Blue Jays 9-8
- Wheatland Crossing School approved for new classrooms