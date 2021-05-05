Despite getting a frosty response from neighbours in an early round of consultation, a proposal to put up two six-storey apartments buildings on Green Avenue West has lived to fight another day.
City council voted 5-0 at its meeting Tuesday to grant first reading to the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments and send the project to a public hearing May 17.
The sprawling 1.5-hectare property at 435 Green Ave. W. borders Channel Parkway and was formerly home to David Kampe, the late Penticton businessman and philanthropist.
Broadstreet Properties is now eyeing the site – which sold within days of being listed for $4.5 million in October 2020 – for its third rental apartment complex in Penticton.
Its new project would feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units totalling 151 in all, plus 191 parking spaces and riparian setbacks around the oxbows that border the property.
Still, a limited public engagement exercise that focused mainly on neighbours found little enthusiasm for the new apartment towers.
Of the 337 feedback forms received by the city – about half of which were submitted by neighbours – a full 65% expressed opposition to the project.
“That’s a concern that we should be looking at because those are the people who are going to be affected and it’s going to change their lifestyle,” Mayor John Vassilaki said of the neighbours’ feedback.
Vassilaki also expressed skepticism about the project’s ability to provide affordable rental homes in a city with a minuscule vacancy rate.
The mayor said rents at some other new complexes are “outrageous,” and “I don’t know how many of those folks that are looking for apartments can afford those rates. But, it’s the buyers or renters who will make that decision on their own.”
Included in council’s agenda package was a letter from Jason Doell, who says Kampe left the property to him and one other person with no restrictions on its use.
“The owners of the property are acting on what they believe to represent Mr. Kampe’s wishes to benefit the people he has always supported,” wrote Doell.