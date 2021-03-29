The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
7:39 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:06 a.m. Jones Way, Willowbrook. Burning complaint.
9:33 a.m. 122nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
9:34 a.m. 108th Avenue, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
10:08 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Burning complaint.
12:27 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
1:22 p.m. Sandpiper Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:28 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
6:22 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Alarm.
8:58 p.m. Keremeos Bypass Road, Keremeos. Line down.
Monday
1:04 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.