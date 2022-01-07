A familiar name will be missing from the ballot when Lake Country voters go to the polls this October.
Mayor James Baker has decided not to run again and is instead calling an end to his 33-year involvement in local government.
“I think we’ve got lots of things done but it’s time to get somebody else in there,” Baker, 80, said in an interview Wednesday.
“I still enjoy the job, but there’s other things I would like to do as well, like spend more time with grandchildren.”
Baker has been mayor of Lake Country since 2005, winning re-election four times. He was also a town councillor from the time of the town’s incorporation in 1995 until 2000. In the 1980s and early ’90s, he represented the area as an elected member of the Central Okanagan regional district board.
Baker taught anthropology and archeology at the post-secondary level from 1974 until 2000. He still takes an interest in the fields, and is often called upon by former students who are now professors to give guest lectures.
Lake Country, with a population of about 15,000, has become one of the most desirable places to live in the Okanagan and its average single-family home price of $866,000 is the highest in the Valley.
At a meeting Tuesday, town council began giving initial consideration to a 2022 municipal budget that calls for a tax hike of 4.85%. Only one member of the community addressed council on the proposed budget.
“I’m hoping that silence is consent but it may just be that people figure there’s no point complaining because we don’t listen,” Baker said.
“But we do listen and we do try to get as much input as we can from the community before we make the budget.”
The consultation period continues for several months before council makes a final decision on the budget in March, Baker said. It’s possible the municipal tax hike could be increased slightly if council opts for fix-ups to deteriorated sections of Camp Road and Davidson Road, he said.
Baker says his decision to retire from politics isn’t related to his age. “I think I’m still as alert as I ever was though I do have people saying I never was that alert,” he said with a laugh.
He has told his council colleagues of his decision to retire from politics and he expects one or several of them will try for the top job in October.
“I’ve enjoyed all the councils I’ve been on, but I really think this has been one of our best,” he said.
“We have different points of view and good discussions, but we all respect one another and get along to get things done," he said.
“I’ve told each of them I think they would make an excellent mayor, but please don’t all of you run. We need your council experience.”