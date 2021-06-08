Penticton’s branch of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club recently got a $2,580 lift from 100 Men Who Care.
The club was selected from among three local non-profits as the main recipient of donations from the men’s quarterly meeting. Summerland Montessori School and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre each received $860.
The Okanagan Boys & Girls Club will use the funds to further enhance programming to meet the needs of its members. It has been a difficult time for the charity, as fundraising campaigns have been severely hampered by COVID restrictions.
Members of 100 Men Who Care meet quarterly – virtually, for now – and each kick in $100, then listen to pitches from three local charities to decide which non-profit has the greatest need for the cash.
The next meeting is set for Sept. 21 and new members are always welcome.
To date, the group has donated $123,000 to 57 charities in the region.
For more information, email info@100menpenticton.com or visit www.100menpenticton.com