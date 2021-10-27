Major crime investigators have been called to Osoyoos following the discovery of two bodies there, but an RCMP spokesman says the deaths aren’t believed to be connected to a non-fatal shooting Tuesday near Naramata.
“Southeast District Major Crime with the assistance of the South Okanagan RCMP is now investigating the discovery of two bodies in Osoyoos. Officers have determined that the two individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release issued Wednesday evening.
“This investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be available pending next of kin notifications.”
The release did not make clear when the bodies were discovered or if foul play was involved.
Bayda wrote in a follow-up email to The Herald: “I can confirm there is no connection to any other investigation. This is an isolated incident that we will release more details on as soon as we can.”
Osoyoos is approximately 80 kilometres south of the Indian Rock community just north of Naramata, where a 36-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in what Mounties described as an incident related to the local “drug subculture.”