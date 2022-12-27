It’s been a marathon-like start to winter for Penticton’s public works crews.
“It’s been really busy for the crews – not much of a break this Christmas break,” said Len Robson, the city’s public works manager, in an interview Tuesday.
Besides dealing with three watermain breaks over a period five days, crews have also been busy clearing snow and catch basins in preparation for the melt that’s on now.
“As far as flooding issues go, we’ve been really lucky – well, lucky and planned, I guess. Our crews have been working in between the snow events to make sure key catch basins are located and cleared away. They’ve been doing that for about three weeks now,” said Robson, who also welcomes the public’s help keeping catch basins clear.
The watermain breaks were recorded Dec. 22 on Dynes Avenue, Dec. 23 on Camrose Street and Dec. 26 on Barrington Avenue.
Robson suspects all three were related to the freeze-thaw cycle of the past week.
“There’s just subtle movements in the earth and what happens there is it just cracks the water lines. The old cast-iron pipes are really susceptible to it, so it just takes a little bit of movement and they pop,” he explained.
The breaks haven’t been isolated to public infrastructure either, with crews shutting off water to nine homes over the past week as a result of burst pipes and fixing one frozen water meter, according to Robson.
Despite the harried pace of work, Robson said his crews have been enjoying patience and understanding from the public.
Following a forecast high of 5 C today, Environment Canada predicts daytime highs to hover around the freezing mark through next week. The normal daytime high for this day is – 2 C and the normal low is – 8 C.