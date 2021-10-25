Summerland will have a new fire chief, effective Nov. 5.
Glenn Noble, who has served in the position for 11 years, will retire that day and be replaced by deputy Rob Robinson.
Council made the moves official at its meeting Monday.
“Rob’s going to do a great job for us, I’m sure, but Glenn will be sadly missed,” said Coun. Doug Patan.
No formal ceremony is planned to acknowledge the change in command.
“Mr. Noble served the office very well, but he’s also a humble character and has vigorously requested that we do not conduct any formal goodbye of any kind,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.