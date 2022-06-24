The suspect in a stabbing last week in Oliver has turned himself in to police.
Mounties say Kyle Louie, 33, has now been charged with assault with a weapon and remains behind bars pending his next court appearance July 28.
He’s accused of stabbing another man June 17 at a residence on McKinney Road. The victim allegedly suffered minor injuries to his cheek.
Louie has a lengthy criminal record. In 2015, he was sentenced to 75 months in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2011 stabbing death of his younger brother, Reece.