Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce added seven new directors to its board, Wednesday, at the annual meeting and election of officers.
New members elected, alphabetically were: Amelia Boultbee (Boultbee Vegetation Management); Nicole Clark (Community Futures South Okanagan Similkameen); Lyndie Hill (Hoodoo Adventure Company); Helena Konanz (Konanz Chiropractic); Jonathan McGraw (Jonathan McGraw Inc.); Garrett McIntosh (Inside Out Kitchens) and Linda Sankey (South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society).
The final vote total was not announced.
With a record number of candidates seeking a position on the board, other nominees not elected were Dan Arbeau, Janine Cumberland, Amanda Damley, Jesse Hudson, Alexandra Nuth and Katie O’Kell.
Keynote speaker for the AGM was Justin Kripps, an Olympic bobsledder who won gold in 2018 and bronze in 2022.