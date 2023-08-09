A colour guard marches slowly along the Skaha Lake Park pathway to the Rotary Centennial Pavilion where a memorial service was held for fallen firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise who died in late July while on the front lines of the Donnie Creek wildfire in northern BC. For full coverage of the young man's celebration of life service see Friday's Penticton Herald. Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
featured
Memorial held for young firefighter
- Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old girl killed in watercraft accident on Skaha Lake
- Investigation outside Penticton Walmart store
- Housing hopes crash against Penticton's housing reality
- Funding secured for $2M dam upgrade near Summerland
- July hardly one for the record books
- Tree trumps housing this time
- Letters to the Editor (10): Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Former downtown boss dodges trial with alternate measures program
- Waterford mourns 'heartbreaking' death of Kelowna-based firefighter
- If you're ordered to leave — leave
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Las Vegas police videos show moments before home is raided in Tupac Shakur cold case
- Canal Pursuit for Mental Health passing through Peterborough Aug. 21-22
- Melfort fire chief competes at 2023 World Police and Fire Games
- Aurora Cannabis slashes Q1 net loss as it eyes orchid business, further savings
- Hydro One grant helps send kids to Camp Maple Leaf
- Sentence is cut for trans youth's father, who discussed treatment against court order