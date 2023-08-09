Memorial

This was the scene at Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

 Mark Brett

A colour guard marches slowly along the Skaha Lake Park pathway to the Rotary Centennial Pavilion where a memorial service was held for fallen firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise who died in late July while on the front lines of the Donnie Creek wildfire in northern BC. For full coverage of the young man's celebration of life service see Friday's Penticton Herald. Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Tags

Recommended for you