From a distance, RCAF pilot Capt. Julien Cardinal’s CH-146 Griffon helicopter is just a dark speck against the snowy backdrop of Apex Mountain.
Flying just below the windswept 7,100-foot summit in the cold, clear morning air, he and members of 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (Silver Falcon) were taking part in the Canadian Armed Forces Exercise FAUCON ALPIN.
For the last three-weeks, the CFB Valcartier, Que. based squadron participated in the mountain-flying exercise to hone their expertise for military or disaster-relief deployment.
Based at Penticton Regional Airport, the three helicopters did day and night flights as far away as Revelstoke, working among some of the highest peaks in the world to practise their life-saving skills.
“There’s a certain level of risk but that is mitigated by the training we do out here, it really is critical that we get to practise,” said Capt. Matt Lemieux, 34, another of the pilots taking part.
“With helicopters especially, I mean people don’t always realize that we’re often at the limit of our performance so what we do here is basically to do training for an operation anywhere on the planet as safely as possible.
“There are many places on the globe that have mountainous terrain like you guys have out here and that can make our job more difficult at high altitude or confined on the side of the mountain.”
Detachment commander Maj. Martin Jean knows first-hand the importance of mountain-flying skills from his previous deployment in Afghanistan, where it wasn’t just the high mountain winds that posed a threat for pilots.
“It was a combat mission,” recalled the 46-year-old. “In military we train for the extreme and it almost never happens but in Afghanistan it was an extreme for a tactical helicopter pilot.
“There were a lot of high mountains, so you’ve got challenging flying, and combat mission, that’s quite a mix. Then there were bullets flying around. At night you could see them with the (night vision goggles). In the daytime you don’t see it, you just know it’s there.”
In Exercise FAUCON ALPIN (Alpine Falcon), the squadron worked in conjunction with the world-renowned Topflight Elite Training based at the Penticton airport.
Topflight has the contract to provide mountain-flying instruction to Canada’s military helicopter pilots.
Capt. Lemieux was here in May 2019 for his first training with Topflight and this time around the mountains was no less impressive.
“We went to Revelstoke the other day and you feel the butterflies in your stomach when you start flying around these massive mountains, imposing mountains that are out there,” he said.
“It’s scary but the more training you do the less fear will play into the work you are doing.”
Fellow pilot Capt. Melanie Sicard agreed, “When you’re in a mission you have so much stuff to deal with, so much information that’s coming along so having that mountain- flying course down then it just comes as second nature. It frees up your brain for other stuff that’s really important.
“Especially with the hot temperature you’re often flying to the limits of the machine.”
She served in Afghanistan as a co-pilot in 2010, just two years after getting her wings.
“I was very inexperienced so I got a lot of experience over there,” she said. “It is a little frightening to a certain extent but it’s so ingrained in your mind what to expect — but we loved it just because it was very hands-on flying.”