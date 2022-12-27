A long-standing relationship between the City of Penticton and a local business owner went sour this year over staff’s decision to award the contract for The Peach concessions stand to a new operator.
Family Squeezed Lemonade in April was awarded a three-year lease on the iconic city-owned concession stand along the Okanagan Lake waterfront.
That unleashed a public backlash against the City of Penticton, which was slammed for replacing local operator Diana Stirling with Family Squeezed, a company that was founded in Calgary and has thin ties to the Okanagan.
The city was caught flat-footed by Stirling, who also operates LocoLanding and broke news of the changeover on The Peach’s social media accounts.
Adding further fuel to the fire was the city’s initial description of Family Squeezed as a “local operator,” despite a company representative telling another media outlet the concession would be operated by someone who resides in Kelowna.
City staff stuck to its guns, however, and insisted proper process was followed with bids scored on four criteria: business plan, experience, products, and pricing and license fee.
It turned out the difference between Stirling and Family Squeezed’s bids came down to the proposed licensing fee, with Family Squeezed offering $13,500 annually and Stirling coming in about $5,000 below that.
Coun. James Miller made hay with the issue, taking to Facebook to announce he was “deeply concerned” about the lease, which he said was approved by city staff without any notice to council and displaced a solid local businessperson.
“I do have faith that the process was followed properly from a legal standpoint, but as an elected official I would have liked to have been involved with the process,” said Miller, also the managing editor of The Herald, in a video shot at The Peach and posted to his personal Facebook page in April.
“LocoLanding has a long history of philanthropy and goodwill in our community as well as providing many university and college students over the years with summer employment.”
Miller later took the issue to the council table, which resulted in a public refresher on the city’s tendering process, which doesn’t take into consideration intangibles like a company’s previous good works in the community.
That came as a surprise to Judy Sentes, who backed Miller’s request for the review.
“I had assumed that there was weight given to the incumbent if the incumbent had a great presentation to the community, both tourists and locals alike,” said Sentes in a May interview, about five months before she stepped down as a city councillor.
“I also thought that there was credit given to the philanthropic attitude of the incumbent, because while the (Peach) contract speaks to May to September, the incumbent was here year-round doing an outstanding job of providing support to the community at all levels, like the hiring of younger people.”