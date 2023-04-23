Valley Medical Laboratories has been acquired by Dynacare, the latter announced this week, and the deal is effective this Monday.
Valley Medical has been operating in the Okanagan Valley since 1969. Dynacare said the acquisition will create an expanded patient service centre network and diagnostic test menu to Okanagan patients, customers and the health care community.
Dynacare CEO Vito Ciciretto said he’s looking forward to providing a bigger range of health care services to British Columbians.
"Expanding our presence in the province of British Columbia allows us to include a licensed community laboratory, providing additional healthcare services for patients, healthcare providers and government organizations," he said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome such a strong and well-respected organization as Valley Medical to our network and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our team. “The company will continue to offer services through Valley Medical’s current network of 14 locations in Osoyoos, Penticton, Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon and Lumby.
Valley Medical has a long history in the Okanagan. The firm worked with the B.C. government to be the first laboratory to provide on-demand HIV testing in the Interior Health region in 2016.
The company also helped patients to continue to access laboratory services by remained operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing patients to continue to access laboratory services within the community.
Dr. Jason Doyle, Valley Medical’s medical director, said the two companies have the same culture of service, making the union a natural fit.
“It was important for Valley Medical to align with a company that had a similar vision, that would uphold our service standards and continue the partnerships we have built in the province,” he said. “We are very confident in Valley Medical’s future with Dynacare."
Dynacare is not new to B.C.
The company has more than 50 years of experience in diagnostic testing and involvement in British Columbia’s healthcare system, providing essential services to several health authorities and private corporations.
That includes medical courier services for the Interior Health Authority and drug and alcohol testing for the mining, construction, oil and gas pipeline industries, as well as prenatal testing contracted by the provincial government.
Dynacare is a subsidiary of Labcorp, a global life sciences company with more than 80,000 employees in 90 countries.
It provides information to doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients.
The company reported reported revenue of $14.9 billion in 2022.