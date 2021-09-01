Fifteen people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton through the first half of 2021, according to the BC Coroners Service.
That puts the city on track to easily surpass the annual record of 19 such deaths that was set in 2019.
It also firmly establishes Penticton as the deadliest Okanagan city for drug overdose deaths on a per-capita basis: Vernon recorded 16 in the first half while Kelowna recorded 25.
The data was provided to The Herald upon request Wednesday, a day after the BC Coroners Service released first-half statistics that didn’t include a fresh tally for Penticton.
However, the statistics did show Penticton isn’t alone in suffering the effects of the opioid crisis.
At least 1,011 people in B.C. died of suspected drug overdoses in the first half of 2021, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year.
June was also the ninth consecutive month during which at least 150 B.C. residents died as a result of toxic street drugs.