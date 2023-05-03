Three rookie city councillors’ plan to get lights installed in the Riverside Drive skateboarding park hit a bump on Tuesday night.
Couns. Amelia Boultbee, Isaac Gilbert and Ryan Graham presented a motion that called for the city to pay for the new lights, at unknown cost, from the $7.2-million windfall it received earlier this year through the B.C. Growing Communities Fund.
“The skate park was built in 2007. It is the third-largest facility in the province and I want to give massive kudos to that council of the time for pulling the trigger. One fundamentally important thing was missing and that’s lighting. This is an asset in this community that can be used nine months of the year and I feel it’s a small, minimum reinvestment into an asset we already own,” said Graham.
Boultbee and Gilbert focused on the public-safety aspects of the project, which would literally shine light on a dark corner of the community, and its ability to offer residents expanded recreational opportunities.
The trio’s motion also called for city staff to prepare an updated priority list of capital projects that could be covered by the Growing Communities Fund.
That was a sticking point for Coun. Campbell Watt and others.
“We should be setting the priorities first, then spending the money,” said Watt.
Watt nonetheless noted he’s "massively” in favour of the project, but said it should be considered alongside the needs of other user outdoor recreation groups, like soccer and pickleball.
Coun. Helena Konanz also expressed support for the project but asked for a stronger foundation.
“How do you know lighting is something the young people or the public even want? Have you taken down names? Have you taken a petition? I don’t see anybody here supporting it,” said Konanz, referring to the near-empty public gallery.
Graham said he’s confident after talking to the skateboarding community and a city staffer who works at the park that it’s the most pressing issue for the facility.
Council eventually accepted a suggestion from Mayor Julius Bloomfield to defer the matter until the next meeting May 16 while staff comes up with a list of priority projects and a cost estimate for the new lights
“The problem that I have with the motion is the way it reads is it’s just a blank cheque,” said Bloomfield. “There isn’t a price attached to it or a limit.”