The Osoyoos civic election has taken on a dramatic air as Mayor Sue McKortoff faces a serious opponent for the first time in three campaigns and at least two council seats are likely to be snagged by a slate of young, male electoral novices.
The drama opened in early September when the so-called Osoyoos First slate emerged with its theme of relative youth and purported fresh thinking. The group intended to vie for all five council spots but, unable to attract a female candidate, is seeking only the mayor’s chair and three of four councillor seats.
The mayoral candidate is Dustin Sikora, a relative newcomer with no long-term ties to the town. He describes himself as a successful entrepreneur and the sort of leader the town needs to get moving in the right direction.
Sikora has been dogged by the revelation early this year that he was a major financial contributor to the “Freedom Convoy,” which traversed Canada last winter, eventually paralyzing downtown Ottawa for weeks and committing other acts of disruptive protest.
In an 850-word explanatory letter on the group’s website – osoyoosfirst.com – he wrote: “It is true that I did contribute a sizable sum to the ‘Freedom Convoy.’ I do not hide or apologize for this fact.” Later in the statement, he added: “I do not hold an extreme view or even a strong view on either side of the issue.”
Osoyoos First has been running an aggressive campaign, including public events, an active online presence and, according to Sikora, lots of door knocking. With more than two weeks to go, he estimated he had knocked on over 400 doors.
The slate’s campaign message focuses on several major issues facing the town: a shortage of family doctors; lack of affordable housing; recent issues with the drinking water system that resulted in extended boil water advisories; and summer complaints about odours emanating from the sewage treatment ponds on the town’s West Bench.
Whatever solutions a Sikora-led council might implement to deal with the myriad problems, he says they’ll be done without raising taxes.
The “tax freeze” that is among his website “core principles.” In a recent interview he reiterated: “We are not going to raise taxes.”
Capital projects would be funded from “other levels of government and (in) partnership with other stakeholders,” said Sikora.
As for ongoing inflationary and other upward pressures on the town budget, he said: “I think it’s … fair to say that the amount of waste and mismanagement going on with our current town leadership far exceeds the cost of inflation.”
The three other Osoyoos First candidates on the slate are: Dr. Johnny Cheong, a chiropractor who moved to Osoyoos five years ago; Zach Poturika, a long-time town resident who manages a local supermarket, sits on the Credit Union board and has long been active in local politics; and Wes Greve, owner of a local brewery, who moved to the Osoyoos in 2014.
At least two of the slate candidates will likely be elected. There are two vacant seats, with two incumbents opting not to run. And the sixth candidate is Sy Murseli, a gadfly candidate who has run for decades and traditionally finishes at or close to the bottom of the ballot.
As for the all-male aspect of the slate, Sikora said, “We busted our butts. I think we asked at least a dozen women who were competent and qualified.”
Sikora rejected as a “knee-jerk reaction” the notion that his newcomer status should disqualify him from running for mayor.
“I think making a quick judgement is a shortcut or a lazy way to not actually think. When you think about my accomplishment, what I’ve built and my principles and philosophies that have given me success, that mind set changes,” he said.
“At the end of the day, what you’re talking about is an organization of people (who) need to have leadership.”
For her part, McKortoff says she isn’t doing anything differently from her previous two mayoral campaigns. In 2014 and 2018, she ran against essentially fringe candidates, garnering 78% and 87% of the vote, respectively.
“I’ve tried to give a positive message,” she said in an interview. “I’m just not sure what else I can do. I’m not going to respond everything that (the other candidates) are saying. … I’m not going to get into dirty politics or bad-mouthing other people.”
She said she remains visible, attending all manner of town events. But she draws the line at door-knocking. “I don’t go out and knock on doors. I’ve never done it. It’s just not something that I am comfortable doing.”
The mayor said she agrees that new blood is needed regularly on council, but it should be a mixture experienced and new people.
“You learn from the past in order to deal with the present and plan for the future,” she said. “It’s easier to deal with (the issues) when you have some background and some experience.”
Two former mayors of the town have recently endorsed Sikora for mayor: Tom Shields and Stu Wells.
Who is Dustin Sikora?
Dustin Sikora is a stranger to most residents of Osoyoos, but he’s becoming less so as he campaigns hard to be the town’s new mayor.
For people who have heard of him since he announced his campaign early last month, a common reaction has been some reference to his association with the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”
Sikora was revealed in February by the Toronto Star as one of Canada’s top five funders of the convoy, donating $23,000.
In a recent sit-down interview, Sikora addressed that donation along with other questions about his background.
He declined to provide a brief explanation of why he gave the convoy organizers the money, saying that anyone who wants to understand his thinking on the issue should read the approximately 850-word statement on the osoyoosfirst.com website.
The “Dustin’s Story” section of the website refers to an eight-year career “with law enforcement and the military.”
Asked for specifics, Sikora said he served as military police officer with the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve, from which he took a variety of contracts for things like base patrol or barracks detention duty.
Toward the end of his tenure, he was training for “close protection,” or bodyguard duty when he suffered a severe injury to an arm.
While recuperating, it occurred to him that there was a need for a shooting range to accommodate military and police members somewhere between Vancouver and Chilliwack. This led eventually to the Range Langley, catering to police and the military training but also open to the public for recreational shooting.
As well, he said, his company brings in firearms to sell to police agencies. “(But we) don’t sell guns to the public,” he said.
“Dustin’s Story” touts his business success: “These business activities are structured as a group of companies that controls significant assets and manages 40+ amazing employees.”
He has not responded to several email requests for details about the other businesses or whether any of them are in Osoyoos.
In the interview, he argued that his business success and leadership skills outweigh concerns about his relative newcomer status and lack of attachments to the town.
“I understand there can be some advantage to being well versed in the style and function of an organization,” he said. “That’s the tail. What wags the tail are the leaders at the top and their concepts and principles.
“I have a lot of employees that almost rivals the numbers that the town employs. (My companies) have a very low turnover rate, (with) very satisfied employees. That comes down to people who want to be productive, rewarded and recognized.”
Among the core principles listed on the website are: Pro business; pro law enforcement; pro family values; and pro tradition.
As to what he means specifically by pro tradition, he said, “Basically, I don’t want people to be ashamed to say Merry Christmas. I’ve heard people correcting other people saying, ‘You can’t say that. It’s offensive. Say happy holidays. I’m for Santa Claus parades and Easter bunnies.”