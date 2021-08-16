Opponents say it’s telling that the federal Liberals, even with the benefit of controlling the timing of the Sept. 20 election, chose to drop the writ Sunday without a candidate confirmed in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“I think they’re having difficulty finding someone to run here because they know their natural opponents here are the NDP and we’re very popular here,” said Richard Cannings, the incumbent New Democrat MP for the riding.
“I don’t know whether its good or bad (for the NDP locally). I just know we’re presenting our commitments to Canadians and we’re totally focused on what Canadians need. A lot of people have been struggling over the past couple of years and it’s the NDP that has been pushing the Liberals to provide supports for them.”
Bob Nicholson, president of the Liberal riding association for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, said Monday a candidate has stepped forward, but still needs to be approved by party brass.
As of Monday afternoon, the Liberals had declared candidates in just 31 of 42 B.C ridings, 11 of which they won in the 2019 election.
Cannings, who has held office for six years, is gearing up for his third election in that period. He won the 2019 race with 24,808 votes, narrowly edging out Conservative candidate Helena Konanz, who finished with 24,053.
Connie Denesiuk, who ran for the Liberals – and previously ruled out doing so again – placed fourth with 11,705 votes, followed by the Green Party’s Tara Howse with 5,672, Sean Taylor of the People’s Party of Canada with 1,638, and independent Carolina Marie Hopkins with 359.
The lack of a Liberal candidate to split the left-wing vote would seem to benefit Cannings, but Konanz was circumspect about how that might affect her chances.
“It could be they have a very strong candidate waiting in the wings. We don’t know that. Does it bode well (for Conservatives)? I don’t know,” said Konanz, whose “singular focus” is on talking to as many voters as possible over the next five weeks.
“It’s been six years now of Richard Cannings, and I think that people see we haven’t had representation – appropriate representation – that the South Okanagan-West Kootenay deserves,” she continued.
“This is a very local campaign that we’re running, and so our theme is that we know the people here in South Okanagan-West Kootenay have not been represented and that they want a change, and that’s what we’ve heard at their doors.”
Howse, who’s running again for the Greens, was similarly reluctant to speculate about the Liberals’ lack of a candidate but said the need to give her party a louder voice in Ottawa couldn’t be clearer with B.C. in the grips of an unprecedented fire season and drought.
“The climate emergency is affecting so many people right now – our physical health, our emotional health, in the middle of a pandemic as we’re entering a fourth wave,” said Howse.
“But I’m ready and I’m here and I’m ready to be that strong voice to say things like, ‘Industrial forestry practices need to stop.’ We need to re-evaluate how we are managing our resources. I know it’s provincial (jurisdiction) but we can work together. It’s affecting us as individuals, it’s affecting our families.
Taylor of the People’s Party was the only other declared candidate for SOWK as of Monday afternoon.
Poll aggregator 338Canada.com is predicting Cannings will retain his seat with 42% support. It expects the real race to be for second place with the Conservatives picking up 27% of the popular vote and the Liberals 22%.
The website correctly projected Cannings’ win in 2019, coming within 3% of his actual vote share.
The Herald has scheduled an all-candidates meeting on Sept. 8 with more details to come.