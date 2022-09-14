Following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic, the Terry Fox Foundation has chosen a fitting motto for this Sunday’s annual fundraising run: I am not a quitter.
Thousands of people in 600 communities across Canada, including Osoyoos, Penticton and Summerland, are slated to participate in Terry Fox Runs to honour his legacy and raise money for cancer research.
Heather Cooke and her husband, Mike, are organizing the Summerland run – although participants can also walk, cycle, roller blade or bike – for the ninth consecutive year. (Virtual events were staged in 2020 and 2021). They took up the challenge in 2013 after Mike’s father died of cancer.
“I think of the friends and family that we have lost to cancer, of friends who are undergoing treatment for cancer,” said Heather in an interview Wednesday.
“Quitting is not an option for them and it’s not for us either, because continuing to keep Terry’s dream alive, to continue to hold an event that raises funds for cancer research makes a difference in the lives of people.”
Registration for Summerland’s run, which typically attracted upwards of 200 people and raised about $10,000 annually in pre-COVID years, begins at 10 a.m. at the aquatic centre, followed by the event itself at 11 a.m. Three routes, ranging from one to five kilometres in length, will be open. Participants can also pre-register online at www.run.terryfox.ca.
There’s no cost to register, but participants are encouraged to collect donations and pledges, which will be sent on to the Terry Fox Foundation.
In a nod to the intergenerational nature of Terry Fox Runs, residents of Summerland Seniors’ Village have been collecting pledges by walking laps of the facility and will be on hand Sunday – weather permitting – to hand over the proceeds and cheer on participants. At the other end of the age spectrum, leadership students from Summerland Secondary School will serve as traffic marshals.
Registration for Penticton’s run begins at 8 a.m. at the SS Sicamous with participants slated to hit the course at 10 a.m.
Registration for the Osoyoos event begins at 9 a.m. at the Sonora Community Centre. The run starts at 9:30 a.m.
Students in schools across Canada will participate in their own Terry Fox Runs on Sept. 23.
Fox, who grew up in Port Coquitlam, was just 18 years old in 1977 when part of his right leg was amputated due to cancer.
Three years later, on April 12, 1980, he set out from St. John's, Nfld., en route to his home province with a plan to run the equivalent of a marathon each day in order to raise money for cancer research.
After logging 5,373 kilometres, he was forced to quit near Thunder Bay, Ont., when the cancer spread to his lungs. He died in 1981 at the age of 22.
Since then, annual runs held in his name across Canada have raised approximately $850 million for cancer research.