Only one person applied to sit on a task force that was intended to review the pay packages offered to Oliver’s elected officials.
The bylaw that outlines council’s pay was created in 1996 and, save for one review, has been left largely untouched since then. The bylaw ties pay increases to the consumer price index, so compensation has kept pace with inflation since then.
But with an election on the way this fall, council voted in January to strike an independent task force to ensure Oliver’s elected officials are fairly compensated.
And that’s where the plan fell apart.
“Local advertising, along with posts on social media, resulted in one application to sit on the independent task force to review council remuneration,” said Oliver corporate officer Diane Vaykovich in her report to council Monday.
“Staff contacted former chief administrative officers, corporate officers and a mayor to determine their interest in participating and to provide recommendations of other individuals for staff to contact. Through these efforts one additional person has indicated interest in participating.”
So, without the bodies to fill out a task force, council voted Monday to scrap the idea and instead have staff create a new remuneration policy, which will essentially update the 1996 bylaw and set out timeframes and methods for future reviews.
“I’m fine with staff to take over this task,” said Coun. Aimee Grice.
“I think we did our due diligence by at least attempting to go out into the community, which I think was important, but if (the public) did not respond, at least we tried.”
In 1996, the mayor’s annual salary was set at $20,586, which grew to $29,601 in 2021 thanks to inflationary increases.
A councillor’s pay rose from $10,979 to $15,787, while a water councillor’s rate grew from $4,117 to $5,920.
Data presented by town staff showed Oliver’s elected officials are paid less than peers in comparison communities like Osoyoos, Summerland and Peachland, but more than counterparts in Armstrong, Grand Forks and Princeton.